Jets' Reaction To Aaron Rodgers-RFK Jr. Running Mate Speculation Revealed

The New York Jets reportedly don't "believe" quarterback Aaron Rodgers will serve as independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s running mate, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio on Saturday (March 16).

Rodgers, 40, hasn't, however, notified the Jets of a decision as he's been off the grid this week, according to Florio. The four-time NFL MVP was limited to just four snaps before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in his Jets debut last September, months after being acquired by the team in a trade with the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers is currently set to make a base salary of $3,161,112 and a signing bonus of $35 million in 2024, according to Spotrac.com. Kennedy named Rodgers -- as well as wrestling legend turned former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura -- as a potential running mate for the 2024 election in an exclusive interview with the New York Times. Rodgers has no political experience, but has publicly endorsed Kennedy, sharing the hashtag "kennedy2024" on social media dating back to last April and was seen hiking with the candidate at an undisclosed location last month.

The 40-year-old has publicly shared his skepticism of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is a major focus of Kennedy's campaign. On Thursday (March 14), broke his silence after being accused of having private conversations in which he shared conspiracy theories about the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting amid Kennedy's admitted interest in him as a potential running mate.