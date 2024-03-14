Aaron Rodgers Breaks Silence On Sandy Hook Controversy

Rodgers' response came after CNN's report that two sources, including reporter Pamela Brown, who broke the story, claimed he had "enthusiastically shared" the Sandy Hook conspiracies in the past. Brown said she met Rodgers, 40, while covering the Kentucky Derby for CNN in 2013.

Rodgers reportedly attacked the news media, claiming it covered up important stories, specifically mentioning the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, which resulted in the deaths of 20 children and six adults, and claimed the mass shooting was a government inside job that the media intentionally ignored after Brown said she worked for the cable news network.

Rodgers then reportedly shared various since-disproven theories when questioned by Brown on the evidence for his claims, many of which were later at the center of lawsuits brought on by the Sandy Hook victims' families in their lawsuit against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. CNN's report came hours after independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. named Rodgers -- as well as wrestling legend turned former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura -- as a potential running mate for the 2024 election in an exclusive interview with the New York Times.

Rodgers has no political experience, but has publicly endorsed Kennedy, sharing the hashtag "kennedy2024" on social media dating back to last April and was seen hiking with the candidate at an undisclosed location last month. The four-time NFL MVP has publicly shared his skepticism of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is a major focus of Kennedy's campaign.

Rodgers was limited to just four snaps before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in his New York Jets debut last September, months after being acquired by the team in a trade with the Green Bay Packers.