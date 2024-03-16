PA Shooting Suspect Captured After Hostage Situation

The suspect accused of killing three relatives in a Pennsylvania township shooting was captured by police after barricading himself with hostages inside a New Jersey home, NBC News reports.

Andre Gordon, 26, was arrested without further incident after a lengthy standoff with SWAT team officers who "tracked to his home" in Trenton. Gordon reportedly stole a vehicle and forced his way into the Levittown home of and killed his 52-year-old stepmother and 13-year-old sister just before 8:52 a.m., Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn revealed during a news conference.

Three other people inside the home at the time, including a minor, “were able to hide and avoid being shot by Gordon as he went through the house searching for them,” according to Schorn. Gordon then reportedly went to a nearby residence and killed the 25-year-old mother of his two children, Schorn said.

Four other people, including one woman reported to be "bludgeoned" by Gordon with an assault rifle, were also inside the home at the time. Gordon then reportedly carjacked a 44-year-old man at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Morrisville Dollar General store and fled the scene in the victim's Honda CRV, which he drove to Trenton, New Jersey, where he is reported to have barricaded himself with hostages.

A SWAT team reportedly surrounded the barricaded Trenton home and was closing in on Gordon as of Saturday afternoon.