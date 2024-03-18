Lil Nas X Runs Half-Marathon In Designer Shoes After He Can't Find Sneakers

Who needs comfort over style when you can be the best dressed person running a marathon?

Lil Nas X hit the streets of New York City on Sunday (March 17) to participate in the NYC Half Marathon, and while running 13 miles is quite an impressive feat, it was his choice of footwear that had people talking. According to Page Six, which also shared photos from the Montero musician running along the old town road, Lil Nas X was wearing sold-out white designer high top sneakers from Coach.

The designer sneakers seemingly weren't his first choice to wear in the race. Because he didn't own a pair of running shoes, he reportedly attempted to visit a sneaker store but it was closed.

The half-marathon was big for the "That's What I Want" singer for another reason, too. Page Six reports that not only had Lil Nas X never run more than three miles before, he also hasn't even jogged outside. However, he didn't let his lack of long-distance running experience keep him from finishing the race, crossing the finish line and clocking in at a total time of 2:32:53.

The "Industry Baby" hitmaker released his Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero documentary on Max earlier this year, capturing the journey from his first-ever tour. The doc is full of special moments, including the time Madonna surprised him backstage.