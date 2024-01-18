Lil Nas X Gets Personal In New 'Long Live Montero' Trailer
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 18, 2024
Lil Nas X is sharing a look at his personal life in his upcoming tour documentary. This week, the rapper shared the first trailer for Long Live Montero, and while the film will show footage from his 2022 tour "Long Live Montero," a majority of the trailer highlighted Lil Nas X's personal life.
"When I was a kid, my sexuality was just, like, the elephant in the room," he says in the trailer while childhood photos of him appear on the screen. "I started getting like bad, like anxiety attacks. Coming out was very important to progress."
The trailer then shows a video of the "J Christ" rapper, pre-fame, announcing his new song "Old Town Road." He tells the camera, "I'll hit y'all back in a year from now. We're gonna see where I'm at," before it cuts to thousands of fans cheering him on at his last tour.
Long Live Montero will also see Lil Nas X open up about his relationship with his family. After sharing that he can't be "100%" himself around family members, he added that he wants to challenge how his family "looks at things." The trailer then cuts to one of his viral TikToks. "I'm gonna teach my nephews to not be homophobic," he says in the video before talking with the kids.
Lil Nas X continues, "So many queer people are making these huge strides but it's a fight." Fans took to the comments to praise the rapper for speaking openly about his sexuality. "This doc is about to be so important for black queer kids 🥹," one fan wrote. Another added, "This is EVERYTHING! As someone whose sexuality has also always been the elephant in the room, you can only take so much! Others opinions (family, friends, religious) do not define you... I will definitely be watching! Long live Queer liberation 👑"
Long Live Montero will hit MAX on January 27th.