Lil Nas X Gets Personal In New 'Long Live Montero' Trailer

Lil Nas X is sharing a look at his personal life in his upcoming tour documentary. This week, the rapper shared the first trailer for Long Live Montero, and while the film will show footage from his 2022 tour "Long Live Montero," a majority of the trailer highlighted Lil Nas X's personal life.

"When I was a kid, my sexuality was just, like, the elephant in the room," he says in the trailer while childhood photos of him appear on the screen. "I started getting like bad, like anxiety attacks. Coming out was very important to progress."

The trailer then shows a video of the "J Christ" rapper, pre-fame, announcing his new song "Old Town Road." He tells the camera, "I'll hit y'all back in a year from now. We're gonna see where I'm at," before it cuts to thousands of fans cheering him on at his last tour.