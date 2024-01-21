WATCH: Surprise Guest Stuns Lil Nas X Backstage: ‘Put On A Show For Me’

HBO recently released a TikTok teaser for Lil Nas X's forthcoming documentary, “Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero," featuring a surprise backstage appearance from one of his greatest musical inspirations. According to PageSix, the "INDUSTRY BABY" star is set to release his first documentary this month, standing out as an intimate portrayal of the artist's journey on his first-ever tour that began in September 2022.

In the teaser clip, the dazzling standout is joined by none other than Madonna in an unsuspecting backstage moment that took place during the "Long Live Montero Tour."

“You better put on a show for me," the "Material Girl" exclaims, to which Lil Nas X jokingly replies: “Now I’m nervous. I’m not performing anymore, I’m going home.” As the two posed for a photo, Lil Nas X told Madonna that some of the content present throughout his tour was inspired by attending one of her concerts in 2019, not long after "Old Town Road" was released.