Kris Jenner Mourns Sudden Death Of 'My Beautiful Sister' Karen Houghton
By Sarah Tate
March 19, 2024
Kris Jenner is mourning the sudden loss of her sister, Karen Houghton, after she unexpectedly passed away at the age of 65.
The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch announced the tragic news on her Instagram on Tuesday (March 19), sharing photos of Houghton throughout the years posing with various family members.
"It is with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly," she said. "My heart aches for my mom MJ and my niece Natalie and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time."
Jenner also penned a beautiful tribute to Houghton, saying that she cherished every memory she shared with her younger sister.
"Karen was beautiful inside and out. She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny. She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter. She holds such a huge part of my heart and I cherish every single memory we have together."
The 68-year-old Kardashians star ended her heartfelt message with a plea to let her sister's passing be a lesson to always live life fully as the next day is never guaranteed.
"Karen's passing is a reminder that life is so short and precious and tomorrow is never promised," she said. "We must tell those we cherish how much we love them. I love you my beautiful sister."