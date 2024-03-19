Kris Jenner Mourns Sudden Death Of 'My Beautiful Sister' Karen Houghton

Kris Jenner is mourning the sudden loss of her sister, Karen Houghton, after she unexpectedly passed away at the age of 65.

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch announced the tragic news on her Instagram on Tuesday (March 19), sharing photos of Houghton throughout the years posing with various family members.

"It is with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly," she said. "My heart aches for my mom MJ and my niece Natalie and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time."

Jenner also penned a beautiful tribute to Houghton, saying that she cherished every memory she shared with her younger sister.