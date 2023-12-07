Kim Kardashian Reveals If She'll Be A 'Momager' Like Kris Jenner

The Kardashian star added, "North, for sure, feels like a creative. Saint feels like a creative. The little ones, Chicago and Psalm? If you ask Psalm what he wants to do, he wants to be like a truck driver or anything with a truck. That's like been his Halloween costume for like three years.”

Kim went on to add that her youngest daughter Chicago is "just a princess" and she doesn't yet know what she'll end up doing. “But I definitely see it in North,” Kardashian said. “And I think that I won’t ever push her to do anything. It’s whatever she finds her passion in. ... It's more about what she cares about."

She also revealed that she wants to shield her children from fame as much as possible. "I grew up so normal, not in the fame world. I couldn't even imagine," Kim said. "I want to make sure I can protect her as much as I can, with her parents being who they are."