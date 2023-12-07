Kim Kardashian Reveals If She'll Be A 'Momager' Like Kris Jenner

By Rebekah Gonzalez

December 7, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Does Kim Kardashian want her children to follow in her footsteps? On a recent appearance on Mavericks with Mav Carter, the mother of four was asked if she has plans to be a "momager" like her own mother, Kris Jenner.

“I want them to do whatever makes them happy,” she said of her four kids: North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4. “I already see what they're into and like the creative energy from them and I kind of can tell maybe where my two older ones are going to go."

The Kardashian star added, "North, for sure, feels like a creative. Saint feels like a creative. The little ones, Chicago and Psalm? If you ask Psalm what he wants to do, he wants to be like a truck driver or anything with a truck. That's like been his Halloween costume for like three years.”

Kim went on to add that her youngest daughter Chicago is "just a princess" and she doesn't yet know what she'll end up doing. “But I definitely see it in North,” Kardashian said. “And I think that I won’t ever push her to do anything. It’s whatever she finds her passion in. ... It's more about what she cares about."

She also revealed that she wants to shield her children from fame as much as possible. "I grew up so normal, not in the fame world. I couldn't even imagine," Kim said. "I want to make sure I can protect her as much as I can, with her parents being who they are."

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.