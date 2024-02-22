Kourtney Kardashian Shares Emotional Tribute To Late Father On His Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian shared a sweet, heartfelt tribute to her late father Robert Kardashian on what would have been his 80th birthday.

Kardashian penned the emotional dedication to her father on Instagram on Wednesday (February 21) alongside a couple of throwback photos of the father-daughter duo when she was a young child. The Kardashians star was 24 years old when Robert died in 2003 after a short battle with esophageal cancer, per Entertainment Tonight.

"My Dad would have been 80 years old today," she wrote. "What I would give to sing him Happy Birthday and hear one of his funny jokes just one last time. He had the best sense of humor and make life so much fun, like every car ride, every meal, watching movies (we had a movie date every Wednesday night and he would show me an old movie each week)... he made it all so fun and special. Happy Birthday to the best Daddy in the world."