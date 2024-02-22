Kourtney Kardashian Shares Emotional Tribute To Late Father On His Birthday
February 22, 2024
Kourtney Kardashian shared a sweet, heartfelt tribute to her late father Robert Kardashian on what would have been his 80th birthday.
Kardashian penned the emotional dedication to her father on Instagram on Wednesday (February 21) alongside a couple of throwback photos of the father-daughter duo when she was a young child. The Kardashians star was 24 years old when Robert died in 2003 after a short battle with esophageal cancer, per Entertainment Tonight.
"My Dad would have been 80 years old today," she wrote. "What I would give to sing him Happy Birthday and hear one of his funny jokes just one last time. He had the best sense of humor and make life so much fun, like every car ride, every meal, watching movies (we had a movie date every Wednesday night and he would show me an old movie each week)... he made it all so fun and special. Happy Birthday to the best Daddy in the world."
The comments were flooded with messages of support from followers as well as her family. Her younger sister Khloe Kardashian added that he was "the best daddy in the world" and that "he is our angel." Kris Jenner, who was married to Kardashian for more than a decade, also praised her late ex-husband as "the best Daddy there ever was."
The Poosh founder's husband, Travis Barker, also shared a sweet message in the comments, wishing a happy birthday to her "amazing dad" and calling him "your guardian angel."
Kardashian is currently in Sydney, Australia, with her rocker husband for his blink-182 shows, and showed some behind-the-scenes "chaos" with her children Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, as well as her and Barker's newest addition to the family, Rocky, who has already been to his first concert before he is even 6 months old.