Massachusetts Eatery Serves The 'Best Burger And Fries Meal' In The State

What could possibly be more perfect than the iconic pairing of peanut butter and jelly? That is the expression that everyone seems to turn to when describing how well two things complement each other, but what about a classic burger and fries meal? This dish does not get enough credit for its component compatibility. Perhaps, in time, it could be the new, cool way to note that a pair of things go hand in hand.

"We go together like burgers and fries."

Immediately legendary. Many Massachusetts restaurants offer patrons a hearty burger and fries meal, but only one serves this delicious dish best. So, if you've been searching for the next best place to order this tasty pairing, look no further than LoveFood's list of the best burger and fries meal in each state!

Per the list, the best burger and fries meal in all of Massachusetts is sold at KKatie’s Burger Bar in Plymouth, Marshfield, and Hyannis.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best place to order a burger and fries in the entire state:

"Family-run KKatie’s has three locations across the state, each serving the restaurant's signature Angus beef burgers with either coleslaw or fries. The Vermonter, with caramelized apples and onions, smoked bacon, Vermont Cheddar, and maple mayo is a hit, or you can go all out with the award-winning Rock and its four patties, pile of bacon, America cheese, onion rings, and special sauce. While the coleslaw is good, the fries are the must-try side."

For a continued list of where to order the best burger and fries meals across the country visit lovefood.com.