Nebraska Eatery Serves The 'Best Burger And Fries Meal' In The State

What could possibly be more perfect than the iconic pairing of peanut butter and jelly? That is the expression that everyone seems to turn to when describing how well two things complement each other, but what about a classic burger and fries meal? This dish does not get enough credit for its component compatibility. Perhaps, in time, it could be the new, cool way to note that a pair of things go hand in hand.

"We go together like burgers and fries."

Immediately legendary. Many Nebraska restaurants offer patrons a hearty burger and fries meal, but only one serves this delicious dish best. So, if you've been searching for the next best place to order this tasty pairing, look no further than LoveFood's list of the best burger and fries meal in each state!

Per the list, the best burger and fries meal in all of Nebraska is sold at Honest Abe's in Lincoln.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best place to order a burger and fries in the entire state:

"With four locations in Lincoln, Honest Abe's serves some of the state's most talked about burgers. Its menu is extensive, with a range of permanent burgers and rotating specials so there's usually something to suit every taste. The Fireside, which comes with jalapeños, bacon, sriracha ketchup, cumin-lime mayo, pepper Jack cheese, and romaine lettuce, is a popular option, while the Parmesan truffle fries are always a hit."

For a continued list of where to order the best burger and fries meals across the country visit lovefood.com.