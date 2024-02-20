Nebraska Destination Named 'Most Expensive Place To Live' In The State

Is it expensive to live in Nebraska?

The answer to that question depends on your personal definition of "expensive" and where in the state you live. For example, someone making millions of dollars a year might not think it is as expensive to live in Omaha, as someone making less than $100,000. Which part of the state you live in can also directly impact how expensive and inexpensive cost of living is. Living in a small community, away from entertainment capitals and off the beaten path will be a cheaper place to inhabit than a major, booming city. Regardless of opinion or location, Yahoo Finance compiled a list of the least affordable places to live in the U.S., and one Nebraska city was featured.

Per the list, the most expensive place to live in Nebraska in 2024 is Omaha. The cost of living in Omaha is 4.7% less expensive than the national average.

Here's what Yahoo Finance had to say about the most expensive place to live in the entire state:

"The Omaha-Council Bluffs area also spans part of Iowa. The two states exported $46.6 billion worth of meat and seafood in 2020."

