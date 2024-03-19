Recalled Snack Sold Around Tennessee Could Pose Risk Of 'Fatal Infection'

A popular snack sold in stores around the country, including in Tennessee, has been recalled due to the potential risk of causing a "fatal" infection.

According to a recall notice shared by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, Wenders LLC has recalled several lot numbers of Trader Joe's Nuts — 50% Less Sodium Roasted & Salted Whole Cashews due to potential contamination with Salmonella, an organism that "can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems."

Healthy individuals with Salmonella infections could experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain; however, in "rare circumstances," the organism could get into the bloodstream and lead to "more severe illnesses" like arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

The recalled nuts are noted with SKU Number 37884 and affect the following lot numbers:

Lot Number T12139 (Best Before February 21, 2025)

Lot Number T12140 (Best Before March 1, 2025)

Lot Number T12141 (Best Before March 8, 2025)

Lot Number T12142 (Best Before March 10, 2025)

The affected product was sold in Trader Joe's stores in over a dozen states, including: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Washington.

The products affected in the recall should not be consumed, with the FDA encouraging consumers who have purchased the nuts to return them to the place of purchase for a refund. As of March 18, no illness have been reported.

Learn more about the recall by visiting fda.gov.

The new recall comes days after another popular brand of cashews was recalled in Tennessee due to the risk of causing a "life-threatening" reaction.