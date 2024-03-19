Taylor Swift Eras Tour Show Causes Earthquake-Like Activity

Taylor Swift has been blowing Swifties' minds since kicking off her massively-successful Eras Tour last year, but it turns out she has been rocking more than just their worlds — she's also causing earthquake-level tremors.

A group of researchers at California Institute of Technology studying what causes a "concert tremor" recorded earthquake-like signals caused by around 70,000 fans bopping along to their favorite songs when the Midnights singer brought her tour to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on August 5, 2023, per CBS News. The team had set up motion sensors both inside and near the stadium to record vibrations caused by 43 of the 45 songs she performed throughout the night, determining that the primary cause of the tremors was from crowd movement rather than instruments or the speaker system

The study even broke down which five songs caused the most energetic signals from Swifties dancing around and belting with their favorite artist. Fittingly, "Shake It Off" had the biggest movement reported with a local magnitude of 0.851, but "You Belong With Me" followed closely behind at 0.849. Another of her older tunes got fans moving and grooving as "Love Story" registered at 0.800, followed by "Cruel Summer" at 0.741 with "22" rounding out the list at 0.645.

This isn't the first time one of Swift's Eras Tour shows caused earthquake-like signals. In July, her shows at Lumen Field in Seattle also reportedly caused seismic activity, which sparked the new study recently published in Seismological Research Letters.