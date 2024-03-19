This Restaurant Serves The Best Burger And Fries In Washington

What's the best companion to a juicy burger? A bed of crispy fries, of course! The combination is so iconic you'll rarely find eateries where you don't get fries with your burger. While you can easily get your fix at a nearby fast food joint, many restaurants and independent establishments do the classic combo justice. Some places even craft a perfect pairing, where the flavors complement each other into a beautiful meal.

That's why LoveFood updated its list of every state's best burger and fries meal based on reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences. All sorts of restaurants got the spotlight, from historic diners and modern bistros to smaller chains.

Li'l Woody's serves Washington State's best burger and fries! Here's what makes their combo so appealing:

"Li’l Woody’s has several locations in and around Seattle and each showcases the mini-chain's commitment to seasonal and regional ingredients. The 100% grass-fed beef patties are stuffed in fluffy brioche buns with a range of toppings. The Big Woody with bacon, Cheddar, onions, pickles, and salad is great, but another favorite is the Pendleton, topped with onion rings, Cheddar, and barbecue sauce. The queso fries are a proper treat, too."