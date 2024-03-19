WATCH: John Mellencamp Angrily Storms Off Stage After Fan Interrupts Story
By Logan DeLoye
March 19, 2024
John Mellencamp stormed off the stage in the middle of his set in Toledo, Ohio on Sunday (March 19) after a fan "heckled" him as he was trying to tell the audience a story. A TikTok video shared by a concertgoer showed the "Hurts So Good" hitmaker attempting to finish a story when a fan interrupted him shouting, "play some music!"
A frustrated Mellencamp responded to the fan, sparring no profanities.
"Here's the thing...you don't know me. You don't know me. Hey Joe, find this guy and have him meet me after the show. Anyway...before I was so rudely interrupted..."
The standout continued to tell the story and was stopped once again by the same fan. He threatened to stop the show in its entirety and the audience booed. After the reaction, Mellencamp let the crowd know that since they'd been "so wonderful," that he would cut 10 songs off of his usual setlist and end the night early. All was seemingly back to normal when the 72-year-old icon began to sing "Jack and Diane," but the performance was derailed a third time.
After singing a few lines of the song, Mellencamp exclaimed:
"You know what, shows over," and walked off the stage. Fans can be heard screaming "we love you" amid boos as the artist exited the stage. The fan who interrupted Mellencamp was removed from the venue and the artist eventually came back out to perform more songs.
This is not the first time that Mellencamp has stopped mid-performance during "Jack and Diane." In 2023, he let a crowd in Sugar Land, Texas sing to the timeless single as he played the guitar. When they sang the wrong line, he stopped to tell them that they must not have payed attention in choir class because their singing was off.