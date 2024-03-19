WATCH: John Mellencamp Angrily Storms Off Stage After Fan Interrupts Story

John Mellencamp stormed off the stage in the middle of his set in Toledo, Ohio on Sunday (March 19) after a fan "heckled" him as he was trying to tell the audience a story. A TikTok video shared by a concertgoer showed the "Hurts So Good" hitmaker attempting to finish a story when a fan interrupted him shouting, "play some music!"

A frustrated Mellencamp responded to the fan, sparring no profanities.

"Here's the thing...you don't know me. You don't know me. Hey Joe, find this guy and have him meet me after the show. Anyway...before I was so rudely interrupted..."

The standout continued to tell the story and was stopped once again by the same fan. He threatened to stop the show in its entirety and the audience booed. After the reaction, Mellencamp let the crowd know that since they'd been "so wonderful," that he would cut 10 songs off of his usual setlist and end the night early. All was seemingly back to normal when the 72-year-old icon began to sing "Jack and Diane," but the performance was derailed a third time.