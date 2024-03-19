North Carolina Eatery Serves The Best Burger And Fries Meal In The State

Peanut butter and jelly. Chips and salsa. Bacon and eggs. Some foods just go better together. Burgers and fries are a pairing that can be found in nearly every restaurant you visit, from old-school diners and holes-in-the wall to fine dining establishments serving elevated twists on the classic combo. With so many great burger joints to choose from, how do you know where to start?

LoveFood compiled a list of the best burger and fries combo in each state, basing its decision on a variety of factors like reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience. The list is filled with incredible restaurants serving top-notch combos, "from classic hamburgers with shoestring fries, served at joints where the recipes have barely changed over decades, to more unusual creations."

According to the site, the best burger and fries meal in North Carolina can be found at Al's Burger Shack, especially the Classic Burger piled high with all the best toppings. Al's Burger Shack has two locations around Chapel Hill.

Here's what the site had to say:

"With two locations in Chapel Hill, award-winning Al's Burger Shack is the place to go for a patty and bun in North Carolina — the 100% fresh ground chuck patties are seriously juicy and have a great depth of flavor. Keep things simple here: the Classic burger comes with lettuce, tomato, sliced red onion, pickle, house sauce, and American cheese, and is a winner every time. Finish your order with crinkle cut or sweet potato fries."

Check out the full list at LoveFood to see where else you can find other amazing burger and fries combos around the country. You can also see out previous coverage of the "most beloved" burger joint in the state to find another local favorite.