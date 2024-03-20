2 Wisconsin Spots Named Among The 50 'Most Beautiful Places In America'

America has no shortage of breathtaking landscapes, from towering snow-capped mountains and rocky coastal shores to warm sandy deserts and ancient forests and wooded sanctuaries and sandy deserts.

Condé Nast Traveler knows the vast expanse of "America the Beautiful" is full of incredible sights, so it compiled a list of the 50 most beautiful places in the U.S., from national parks offering stunning views of the sunrise and rolling fields full of bright flowers to lakeshores with adventurous activities and otherworldly swamps.

Among the most gorgeous places in the country are two spots in Wisconsin — the Apostle Islands and Door County. Here's what the site had to say:

Apostle Islands

"This 21-mile edge of Lake Superior is a year-round destination for outdoor adventurers: Not only can travelers go kayaking through the wave-carved sandstone cliffs in the warmer months, but people can even walk across the frozen lake and explore the ice caves in the winter."

Door County

"This narrow peninsula jutting off the northeast of Wisconsin is one of the Midwest's most beloved vacation spots, thanks to an abundance of charming towns and beaches sitting off the shores of Lake Michigan. The region is perhaps most stunning in the spring (April-May), when its famous cherry trees reach full bloom. Spend an afternoon walking through rows of white-blossomed trees before enjoying a cherry bourbon smash, a drink fashioned with locally grown cherries and bourbon whiskey, as a more-than-appropriate nightcap."

Check out the full list at Condé Nast Traveler to see more of the most beautiful places in the country.