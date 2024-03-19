Wisconsin Eatery Serves The Best Burger And Fries Meal In The State

Peanut butter and jelly. Chips and salsa. Bacon and eggs. Some foods just go better together. Burgers and fries are a pairing that can be found in nearly every restaurant you visit, from old-school diners and holes-in-the wall to fine dining establishments serving elevated twists on the classic combo. With so many great burger joints to choose from, how do you know where to start?

LoveFood compiled a list of the best burger and fries combo in each state, basing its decision on a variety of factors like reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience. The list is filled with incredible restaurants serving top-notch combos, "from classic hamburgers with shoestring fries, served at joints where the recipes have barely changed over decades, to more unusual creations."

According to the site, the best burger and fries meal in Wisconsin can be found at Oscar's Pub & Grill, especially the cheesy, smoky Big Gringo burger. Oscar's Pub & Grill is located at 1712 W. Pierce Street in Milwaukee.

Here's what the site had to say:

"A charming little pub in Milwaukee, Oscar's Pub & Grill has a good selection of juicy burgers and tasty fries. Customers really rate the Big Gringo with Wisconsin white Cheddar, American cheese, and hickory-smoked bacon, and the Big Hongo, which comes layered with thick-cut mushrooms and Swiss cheese. The Parmesan-topped French fries are always a good idea too."

Check out the full list at LoveFood to see where else you can find other amazing burger and fries combos around the country. You can also see out previous coverage of the "most beloved" burger joint in the state to find another local favorite.