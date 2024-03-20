Bruce Springsteen Plays First Show Since Health Scare: See The Setlist
By Katrina Nattress
March 20, 2024
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band kicked off their 2024 tour Tuesday night (March 19) in Phoenix after The Boss was forced to postpone shows at the tail-end of 2023 as he recovered from peptic ulcer disease. Unsurprisingly, Springsteen played for nearly three hours (something Paul McCartney likes to tease him about) and from the looks of fan-shot footage he seems to be fully recovered and spry as ever! The setlist stuck closely to what he was playing during his 2023 run, including an encore featuring "Born to Run" and "Dancing in the Dark."
Watch footage from the show and see the full 29-song setlist below.
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band 3-19-2024 Setlist
Lonesome Day
Night
No Surrender
Two Hearts / It Takes Two
Darlington County
Ghosts
Prove It All Night
Darkness on the Edge of Town
Letter to You
The Promised Land
Spirit in the Night
Don’t Play That Song (You Lied) (Ben E. King cover)
Nightshift (Commodores cover)
Mary’s Place
Last Man Standing
Backstreets
Because the Night
She’s the One
Wrecking Ball
The Rising
Badlands
Thunder Road
Encore:
Born To Run
Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)
Glory Days
Dancing in the Dark
Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out
Twist and Shout (The Top Notes cover)
Encore 2:
I’ll See You in My Dreams