Bruce Springsteen Plays First Show Since Health Scare: See The Setlist

By Katrina Nattress

March 20, 2024

Bruce Springsteen Performs At Footprint Center
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band kicked off their 2024 tour Tuesday night (March 19) in Phoenix after The Boss was forced to postpone shows at the tail-end of 2023 as he recovered from peptic ulcer disease. Unsurprisingly, Springsteen played for nearly three hours (something Paul McCartney likes to tease him about) and from the looks of fan-shot footage he seems to be fully recovered and spry as ever! The setlist stuck closely to what he was playing during his 2023 run, including an encore featuring "Born to Run" and "Dancing in the Dark."

Watch footage from the show and see the full 29-song setlist below.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band 3-19-2024 Setlist

Lonesome Day

Night

No Surrender

Two Hearts / It Takes Two

Darlington County

Ghosts

Prove It All Night

Darkness on the Edge of Town

Letter to You

The Promised Land

Spirit in the Night

Don’t Play That Song (You Lied) (Ben E. King cover)

Nightshift (Commodores cover)

Mary’s Place

Last Man Standing

Backstreets

Because the Night

She’s the One

Wrecking Ball

The Rising

Badlands

Thunder Road

Encore:

Born To Run

Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)

Glory Days

Dancing in the Dark

Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out

Twist and Shout (The Top Notes cover)

Encore 2:

I’ll See You in My Dreams

Bruce Springsteen
