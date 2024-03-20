Bruce Springsteen Plays First Show Since Health Scare: See The Setlist

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band kicked off their 2024 tour Tuesday night (March 19) in Phoenix after The Boss was forced to postpone shows at the tail-end of 2023 as he recovered from peptic ulcer disease. Unsurprisingly, Springsteen played for nearly three hours (something Paul McCartney likes to tease him about) and from the looks of fan-shot footage he seems to be fully recovered and spry as ever! The setlist stuck closely to what he was playing during his 2023 run, including an encore featuring "Born to Run" and "Dancing in the Dark."

Watch footage from the show and see the full 29-song setlist below.