Colorado Restaurant Ranks Among The 'Most Beautiful' Ones In America

Beautiful settings can enhance one's dining experience. A "feast for the eyes" alongside a delectable serving of food can leave a lasting impression. Many restaurants built their reputation off nearby natural landscapes, historic architecture, immaculate decor, and other eye-catching attributes. Several establishments were able to stand out from the competition, as shown in new rankings from LoveFood.

The website ranked the most beautiful restaurants in the United States based on reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences. An esteemed Colorado restaurant ranked in the Top 10: Flagstaff House Restaurant!

Diners can indulge in mountain views and the city skyline while enjoying a meal at this eatery. Writers detailed what you can expect from this stunning spot:

"Dining here is a very special experience indeed. Located 6,000 feet (1,829m) up in the Rocky Mountains, Flagstaff House not only offers breathtaking views, but it’s also decorated beautifully, with calming neutral tones and elegant table settings. The restaurant serves New American cuisine, focusing on the region’s rich ingredients. Highlights include Maine lobster with pecorino risotto, and Colorado lamb rack."