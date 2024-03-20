Dua Lipa Calls Friendship With Katy Perry A 'Full-Circle Moment'

Dua Lipa is reflecting on her friendship with fellow pop star Katy Perry, calling their relationship a "full-circle moment" after sharing an unforgettable moment with Perry when the "Levitating" singer attending her concert when was a teenager.

Perry previously revealed that she was a fan of the "Dance the Night" singer and remembered thinking after seeing one of her 2018 shows at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles that she was "going to be the next big girl pop star," per People.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Dua gushed about her friend, calling her amazing and sharing a story about why the "Firework" singer attending one of her concerts was so special.

"That was a full-circle moment for me when she came to see my show at the Palladium because when I was 15 years old, I went to go see her at the Hammersmith Apollo in London," she said.

During the show, there was a segment where Perry brought fans on stage to dance along to Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance with Somebody," and Dua was one of the lucky ones who found a spot on stage.

"It was her California Dreams Tour, and she was bringing fans onstage and I jumped onstage and I danced," she said. "There's this embarrassing picture of me online, but I love her."

Dua recently announced her third studio album, titled Radical Optimism, is dropping May 3.