Georgia Spot Named Among The 50 'Most Beautiful Places In America'

America has no shortage of breathtaking landscapes, from towering snow-capped mountains and rocky coastal shores to warm sandy deserts and ancient forests and wooded sanctuaries and sandy deserts.

Condé Nast Traveler knows the vast expanse of "America the Beautiful" is full of incredible sights, so it compiled a list of the 50 most beautiful places in the U.S., from national parks offering stunning views of the sunrise and rolling fields full of bright flowers to lakeshores with adventurous activities and otherworldly swamps.

Among the most gorgeous places in the country is one spot in Georgia — the "gloriously untamed" destination of Cumberland Island. Here's what the site had to say:

"This barrier island off Georgia's southeast coast is something of a hidden gem, only accessible by boat from the small mainland town of St. Marys. Cumberland Island's relative inaccessibility means the nature here is gloriously untamed — think overgrown oak trees, wide marshes, and wildlife ranging from horses to alligators — though you may spot a former Carnegie mansion if you know where to look."

Check out the full list at Condé Nast Traveler to see more of the most beautiful places in the country. You can also check out our previous coverage to see which Peach State locale was named among the most beautiful towns in the U.S.