Georgia Lake Named Among The 'Most Beautiful Lakes' In America

As the weather starts to warm and the days grow longer, many lovers of the outdoors may be looking forward to some fun in the sun. One fun spring and summer activity that rarely disappoints is spending time with loved ones at a lake, cruising along the water in a pontoon boat, showing off their wakeboarding skills or being flung around the waves while tubing.

Places To Travel looked at the stunning lakes dotted around the country and compiled a list of the "most beautiful" lakes in America. While the list is filled with popular destinations like the Great Lakes or Lake Tahoe, one watery wonderland in Georgia made the cut.

According to the site, Lake Lanier is one of the the country's most beautiful lakes to visit. Places To Travel suggests visiting during the peak season in the summer months from June to August and enjoying some fun outdoor activities like boating, fishing, lakeside picnics, or golfing at one of the courses near the lake.

This is what the site had to say:

"The largest lake in Georgia, Lake Lanier is a popular vacation spot known for its winding shoreline and multitude of islands. Designed with boating in mind, there are many different marinas where you can anchor your boat or rent one for your trip. If you prefer to go motor-free, there are many beautiful areas to kayak and swim, as well as plenty of parks and hiking trails. Take a trek through the woods to visit some of the many waterfalls that feed the lake, and enjoy the local wildlife. Many other attractions, like a water park, vibrant nightlife, and amazing local food mean Lake Lanier is sure to be an amazing trip."

