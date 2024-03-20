Lions Cornerback Cameron Sutton Faces Arrest Warrant
By Jason Hall
March 20, 2024
An arrest warrant has been issued in Florida for Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton for alleged domestic battery by strangulation, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday (March 20).
Sutton, 29, hadn't returned inquiries from the department despite multiple attempts to make contact with him, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office assistant chief communications officer Phil Martello told Lions beat writer Justin Rogers of the Detroit News.
"What we can release, that our deputies are comfortable with, is on the 7th of March is when this occurred, around 4:35 in the morning is when we got a call," Martello said. "It was a domestic violence (call) and we're not comfortable to really say who (the victim) is."
"We tried to make contact with (Sutton)," he added. "We've called him, no answer. He's been ducking us. Our deputies have exhausted all leads here. He's got vehicles and a home in a county one over from us and he's not been there and we've not been able to catch him there. So, again, it seems like he's turned his phone off or gotten rid of his phone or something because we haven't been able to get ahold of him."
𝐃𝐨 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐊𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐧?— HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) March 20, 2024
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office needs your assistance in locating a wanted subject: Cameron Sutton, 29.
He is wanted for Aggravated Battery - Domestic Violence. He may be driving a Jeep Grand Wagoneer with a plate number of… pic.twitter.com/uwn7H0sSXo
Hillsborough County police were contacted at 4:30 a.m. on March 7 regarding a domestic incident involving Cam Sutton. Victims name is still being withheld. They've made multiple attempts to contact Sutton, haven't been able to, so they released the warrant on social media today.— Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) March 20, 2024
Sutton signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Lions last offseason and started in all 17 of the team's regular season games and three playoff games. The former University of Tennessee standout had previously spent his entire NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, having been selected at No. 94 overall in the third-round of the 2017 NFL Draft.