Richard Simmons Reveals Scary Health Diagnosis After Sharing 'I Am Dying'

Fitness guru Richard Simmons announced that he's been diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, a form of skin cancer, after previously sharing a post in which he wrote "I am dying" on social media.

Simmons, 75, said he noticed this strange looking bump under my right eye” that didn't disappear, which led to him calling his dermatologist.

“I sat in his chair and he looked at it through a magnifying mirror. He told me he would have to scrape it and put it under the microscope,” the fitness guru wrote. “Now I am getting a little bit nervous. He comes back about 20 minutes later and says the C word. ‘You have cancer.’”