Tennessee Restaurant Among America's 13 'Absolute Best' Barbecue Joints

Tennessee is known for having some pretty iconic food, especially its Memphis-style barbecue, so it should come as no surprise that a popular Volunteer State restaurant was recognized as being one the best barbecue joints in the entire country.

According to a list of the 13 "absolute best" barbecue restaurants in the U.S. compiled by Mashed, Central BBQ in Memphis is a definite must-try for any BBQ lover. Some notable menu items include ribs, pulled pork, smoked turkey, brisket and smoked sausage. One reviewer of this popular eatery said the "meat is so beautifully smoked, it has enough flavor without sauce," while another praised sides like mac and cheese and the BBQ beans, adding, "the pulled pork with the mustard sauce is magic!"

Central BBQ has several locations around Memphis as well as one in Nashville.