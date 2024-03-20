Tennessee Restaurant Among America's 13 'Absolute Best' Barbecue Joints
By Sarah Tate
March 21, 2024
Tennessee is known for having some pretty iconic food, especially its Memphis-style barbecue, so it should come as no surprise that a popular Volunteer State restaurant was recognized as being one the best barbecue joints in the entire country.
According to a list of the 13 "absolute best" barbecue restaurants in the U.S. compiled by Mashed, Central BBQ in Memphis is a definite must-try for any BBQ lover. Some notable menu items include ribs, pulled pork, smoked turkey, brisket and smoked sausage. One reviewer of this popular eatery said the "meat is so beautifully smoked, it has enough flavor without sauce," while another praised sides like mac and cheese and the BBQ beans, adding, "the pulled pork with the mustard sauce is magic!"
Central BBQ has several locations around Memphis as well as one in Nashville.
This is what Mashed had to say about Central BBQ:
"Another location that's widely known for its barbecue style is Memphis, Tennessee. Like so many other southern states, Tennessee barbecue is especially beloved by those who are from Tennessee, and of course, diners in Memphis are primed to pump it up. But if you're from out of town, finding the perfect example of Memphis barbecue can be daunting. If you've only got the capacity to only check out one barbecue joint, then let it be Central BBQ. The barbecue at Central BBQ is especially delicious, with tender meat, savory side dishes, and flavors so memorable you'll be thinking about it for days afterward."
See the full list of the best barbecue restaurants at mashed.com.