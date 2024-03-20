The Best Historic Attraction You Can Visit In Florida

Some curious travelers find joy in stepping back in time and immersing themselves in the rich history of destinations. Many cities and towns pride themselves on embracing their fascinating timeline through exciting museums, heritage sites, archaeological spots, iconic landmarks, and much more.

If you're interested in visiting these locations, LoveExploring published a list of the best historic attraction in every state. The top pick for Florida is Historic Pensacola!

This area of the iconic city preserves colonial-era buildings for people to check out. There's also a museum full of priceless artifacts and interesting stories from the past. Here's why writers selected the spot:

"The cute village of Historic Pensacola in the Florida Panhandle is more than a pretty place; this neighborhood is layered with 450 years of history, from its foundation as the first Spanish New World settlement in 1559. The European influence can still be glimpsed in the architecture of the former city hall, now Pensacola Museum of History, filled with exhibits highlighting surprising stories from northwest Florida. Costumed actors stroll through a village packed with interesting antiques, restored cottages and outdoor kitchens preserved as they would have been in the late 18th century."