Witness Makes Shocking Admission During Young Thug's RICO Trial
By Tony M. Centeno
March 20, 2024
Fans have seen a lot of jaw-dropping moments during the YSL RICO trial, but this one truly left people scratching their heads.
On Tuesday, March 19, Young Thug and his co-defendants were in court for day 42 of their lengthy trial when witness Adrian Bean took the stand. During his testimony, Bean appeared to be uncomfortable and sleepy before he requested some water. That's when he admitted to the court that he was high.
“I’m so high right now, y’all," Bean admitted. "I’m ’bout to go to sleep on y’all ass. I ain’t gon’ tell a lie.”
This may be the most epic moment yet in the Young Thug trial. lmao.— Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) March 19, 2024
“I’m so high right now y’all I’m about to go to sleep on y’all.”
s/o @ThuggerDaily pic.twitter.com/RV8aCPlIqk
District Attorney Adriene Love walked over to Bean and gave him a bottle of water. The witness appeared to be ok after that but Thugger's attorney Brian Steel still offered him a chance to take a break. Bean declined and replied, "Let's keep the ball rolling." The witness had been on the stand for several days and claimed he didn't recall a lot of the answers to the questions he was asked about a 2013 robbery that allegedly involved Young Thug. Nonetheless, Bean was able to to finish out his testimony.
Bean's testimony was just one of several eye-popping moments that has happened throughout the course of jury selection and the trial itself. The trial back in November has been ongoing ever since. Days after the trial began, some of the jurors had to be replaced after they were accidently revealed on the livestream. Shortly after that, the trial was postponed until January 2024 after one of Thug's co-defendants was stabbed in jail.