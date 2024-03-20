District Attorney Adriene Love walked over to Bean and gave him a bottle of water. The witness appeared to be ok after that but Thugger's attorney Brian Steel still offered him a chance to take a break. Bean declined and replied, "Let's keep the ball rolling." The witness had been on the stand for several days and claimed he didn't recall a lot of the answers to the questions he was asked about a 2013 robbery that allegedly involved Young Thug. Nonetheless, Bean was able to to finish out his testimony.



Bean's testimony was just one of several eye-popping moments that has happened throughout the course of jury selection and the trial itself. The trial back in November has been ongoing ever since. Days after the trial began, some of the jurors had to be replaced after they were accidently revealed on the livestream. Shortly after that, the trial was postponed until January 2024 after one of Thug's co-defendants was stabbed in jail.