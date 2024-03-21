Another Former Giants Player Signs With Rival Eagles
By Jason Hall
March 21, 2024
Another former New York Giants player will reportedly join Saquon Barkley on the NFC East Division rival Philadelphia Eagles.
Free agent wide receiver Parris Campbell has reportedly "reached an agreement on a one-year deal" with the Eagles, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday (March 21).
Campbell, 26, posted, "God is so good" on his X account Thursday morning hours prior to Schefter's report. The former Ohio State standout signed a one-year deal with the Giants last offseason and made three starts in 12 appearances, recording 20 receptions for 104 yards.
Barkley, 27, the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, signed a three-year, $37.75 million deal with the Eagles earlier this month following the beginning of the non-tampering free agency period, Schefter reported at the time. The former No. 2 overall pick confirmed his decision by posting two eagle emojis on his X account minutes after the report was shared.
Former Giants WR Parris Campbell reached agreement on a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, per sources. pic.twitter.com/zkjfEuFrxh— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 21, 2024
The Giants opted to not franchise tag Barkley earlier this month, officially allowing him to test free agency. Last offseason, Barkley agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth up to $11 million ahead of training camp, which includes a $2 million signing bonus.
The move came ahead of what could have been a lengthy potential holdout as both sides had previously failed to reach a long-term deal prior to their set deadline. The Giants placed a franchise tender on Barkley, but he didn't sign it prior to the one-year deal and, therefore, wouldn't have faced any fines for skipping mandatory training camp as he wasn't yet under contract. The former No. 2 overall pick recorded 962 yards and six touchdowns on 247 rushing attempts, while also catching 41 passes for 280 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games during the 2023 season.