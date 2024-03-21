Another Former Giants Player Signs With Rival Eagles

Another former New York Giants player will reportedly join Saquon Barkley on the NFC East Division rival Philadelphia Eagles.

Free agent wide receiver Parris Campbell has reportedly "reached an agreement on a one-year deal" with the Eagles, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday (March 21).

Campbell, 26, posted, "God is so good" on his X account Thursday morning hours prior to Schefter's report. The former Ohio State standout signed a one-year deal with the Giants last offseason and made three starts in 12 appearances, recording 20 receptions for 104 yards.

Barkley, 27, the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, signed a three-year, $37.75 million deal with the Eagles earlier this month following the beginning of the non-tampering free agency period, Schefter reported at the time. The former No. 2 overall pick confirmed his decision by posting two eagle emojis on his X account minutes after the report was shared.