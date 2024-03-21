Illinois City Named 'Most Underrated City To Visit' In The Entire State

Have you ever visited a city that deserves way more credit for how exciting and beautiful it is?

Perhaps the place that popped into your mind when I asked that question is overshadowed by a nearby landmark or larger city. Regardless of the reason, there are a handful of cities, towns, and attractions scattered across the country that are often overlooked. In an effort to give credit where credit is absolutely due, LoveExploring compiled a list of the 50 most underrated places to visit in the United States.

So, if you've been searching for an off-the-radar spot to make the best new tourist attraction, look no further than the most underrated place to visit in each state!

According to a list compiled by LoveExploring, the most underrated place to visit in all of Illinois is Champaign.

Here's what LoveExploring had to say about the most underrated place to visit in the entire state:

"Champaign is an Illinois city with a town feel. The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign has a beautiful and vast campus to explore, housing the Neo-Romanesque Altgeld Hall, the Krannert Art Museum and Champaign County Historical Museum. The latter was constructed in 1857 and is the oldest documented commercial structure in the country. Head to the historic and ever-expanding downtown if you're looking for shops and restaurants but stop by the Art Theater and the Art Deco Champaign City Building for a photo opportunity."

For a continued list of the most underrated places to visit across America check out loveexploring.com.