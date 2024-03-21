Selena Gomez Shares Romantic Snap Of 'Virtual First Date' With Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are here to prove that romance is not dead, no matter the distance!

Per an Instagram story shared by Gomez on Wednesday (March 20), the adorable pair are currently doing long distance, but that's not stopping them from showing affection in the most perfect of ways. The "Single Soon" artist posted a picture of a card that Blanco hand-wrote and sent to her residence amid the start of their long-distance relationship. The card read:

"Happy first virtual date - Benny." The 36-year-old record producer also took time to doodle a flower on the other side of the card. Upon receiving the letter, Gomez shared it with fans and followers commenting "#longdistancerelationship vibes."

The 31-year-old "Only Murders in the Building" star confirmed that she was dating Blanco in December 2023 with a series of photos from a trip to New York, one of which depicted the couple kissing.

"He is my absolute everything in my heart," she wrote about her love in an Instagram story that was posted just before the photo series. The standout also shared a few PDA-packed snaps her beau after the 2024 Golden Globes that fans simply could not get enough of!

Amid celebrations with friends, filming, and award show attendances, Gomez, evidently feeling very loved (as she should), also released a love-inspired single last month titled "Love On," likely an extension of the dreamy partnership she continues to share with Blanco. Fans can view the latest #longdistance romantic card via Gomez' Instagram story.