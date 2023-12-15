Selena Gomez Shares Kiss With Boyfriend Benny Blanco In Adorable Photo
By Logan DeLoye
December 15, 2023
Selena Gomez spent the week adventuring across New York City with some of her closest friends, and blessed our timelines with a few snapshots to commemorate the trip. The "Single Soon" star, who is officially no longer single, shared a series of photos to her Instagram page outlining sweet moments with dear friends and boyfriend, Benny Blanco.
"New York, my favorite moments w you this week 🤍."
In true bestie fashion, the first photo in the series illuminates a scene from Taylor Swift's 34th birthday party on December 13th. As we scroll, we see more happy pictures of the stunning songstress surrounded by loving friends as she partakes in coffee dates and skyline sunrise viewings in the city that never sleeps. Gomez saved the best for last with an adorable photo of her and Blanco sharing a passionate kiss, looking as though the precious moment was straight out of a movie.
Supportive friends shared their love for the post in the comments stating, "so happy to see you so happy 🥰," and "🥹😍❤️ you deserve all the happiness my love!"
Just last week, Gomez confirmed her romance with Blanco in an Instagram story where she commented: "he is my absolute everything in my heart." When a few fans made discouraging remarks about the relationship, the artist/actress assured that she would never let such words "guide her life."
"If you can't accept me at my happiest then don't be in my life at all."
The exact date that the couple started dating has yet to be revealed, but it is known that the talented duo spent the summer writing music together. Regardless of the timeline, it's evident that the pair are living their best lives, and we are here for it!