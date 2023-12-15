Selena Gomez Shares Kiss With Boyfriend Benny Blanco In Adorable Photo

Selena Gomez spent the week adventuring across New York City with some of her closest friends, and blessed our timelines with a few snapshots to commemorate the trip. The "Single Soon" star, who is officially no longer single, shared a series of photos to her Instagram page outlining sweet moments with dear friends and boyfriend, Benny Blanco.

"New York, my favorite moments w you this week 🤍."

In true bestie fashion, the first photo in the series illuminates a scene from Taylor Swift's 34th birthday party on December 13th. As we scroll, we see more happy pictures of the stunning songstress surrounded by loving friends as she partakes in coffee dates and skyline sunrise viewings in the city that never sleeps. Gomez saved the best for last with an adorable photo of her and Blanco sharing a passionate kiss, looking as though the precious moment was straight out of a movie.