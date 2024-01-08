Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Kiss After 2024 Golden Globes: 'I Won'

Last week, Gomez and Blanco made their first public outing while sitting courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Miami Heat. During their date night, Gomez and Blanco showed some mild PDA by linking arms, holding hands, and cuddling. In one photo, Blanco was captured kissing Selena's hand while she held it up to her face. There are also plenty of photos of them sharing a laugh and smiling at each other.

Gomez's latest Instagram kiss with her boyfriend comes exactly a month after she confirmed her relationship with Blanco. In early December, the "Single Soon" singer shared a photo with Blanco's face out of frame but soon after took to the comments section of a fan account to interact with fans about the relationship. "He is my absolute everything in my heart," she wrote in one comment. Since then, Gomez has shared several photos with Blanco on her Instagram Story.