Subway To Make Huge Change To All Stores In 2025

Subway will be switching from Coca-Cola to Pepsi products in all of its U.S. stores beginning next year.

The popular sandwich chain announced it signed a 10-year deal with PepsiCo set to begin in 2025 in a press release shared on Tuesday (March 19), which will include Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar, Mountain Dew, Starry, Tropicana, Lipton, Aquafina and Gatorade options nationwide.

"The partnership with PepsiCo is an exciting milestone in our journey to become America's favorite place to eat, drink and work," said Doug Fry, President of Subway, North America. "It is a win-win for everyone, as it brings a delicious suite of beverage and snack choices to our guests, driving additional consideration of these menu items, while also providing cost-effective, streamlined solutions to our franchisees."

"The agreement with Subway represents two iconic companies coming together to further their commitment to delivering operational excellence and driving breakthrough innovation for consumers across the U.S.," said Anne Fink, President, PepsiCo Global Foodservice. "Together, we're elevating the consumer experience with dynamic beverage and snack offerings — including those that appeal to a broad spectrum of consumers — bringing new flavors to Subway fans in a powerful way."

Subway will begin serving the PepsiCo products in its U.S. stores in 2025 and rollout over the course of several months. PepsiCo is already the beverage provider in several international Subway locations including Canada, Germany, the Nordics and the Netherlands.