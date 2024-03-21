Wisconsin Destination Named The 'Most Underrated City' In The State

Each state has its own tourist-heavy towns that see the most visitors, from big metro areas like New York City and Los Angeles, party destinations like Nashville and New Orleans or busy cities like Chicago and Orlando. However, some of the coolest attractions and memorable experiences can be found outside of these popular spots in cities that are less explored.

Love Exploring compiled a list of the "most underrated" city in each state, the "lesser-known" destinations that are worth visiting just as much as their more popular counterparts. According to the site, the most underrated city in all of Wisconsin is Madison thanks to its "charming" atmosphere and stunning setting.

Here's what the site had to say:

"This small, liberal, and friendly city with a big student population is a charming place to visit. It's an easy city to get around thanks to its network of cycle routes. Plus, there are lots of things to see and do that won't set you back a cent, like the free Madison Museum of Contemporary Art or exploring the city's pretty parks in fall. The huge Dale County Farmers' Market on Saturdays is a must-visit for food lovers, as are the city's many superb restaurants like L'Etoile and Forequarter. Madison also sits near three lakes — Mendota, Monona, and Waubesa — which are a treat for sailing, fishing, and hiking enthusiasts."

Check out the full list of each state's most underrate city at loveexploring.com.