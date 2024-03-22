Gavin Rossdale Opens Up About 'Shame' He Felt After Gwen Stefani Divorce

Gavin Rossdale has stayed pretty quiet about his divorce from Gwen Stefani since it was finalized in 2015, but the Bush frontman opened up about the topic during a recent to visit to the Amy and T.J. Podcast, admitting it's a "shame in my life."

“I never thought I’d ever get divorced, so there’s a simple shame in my life,” he said. “I feel bad for my kids, that’s it. I wish I could have found a way to not have that in their lives.”

“It wasn’t fun for me to come from a broken home,” he added. “It can be quite debilitating for kids… the overriding thing is you don’t want to let your kids down. The biggest thing would be when you see the kids that sometimes there’s a loss. It’d be nice if there was more of a connection with the person who made them with me.”

The former couple share three children together: Kingston (17), Zuma (15), and Apollo (10). They met in 1995 and got married in 2002. Their split went public in 2015 amid rumors Rossdale had an affair with their former nanny.

Later in the conversation, he called the divorce "hugely emotional" and explained why he doesn't like to publicly discuss it. “Less said, soonest mended and I said nothing. I’m handcuffed because I would never want to overly say anything negative about their mom. That’s just not right,” he said. “I think that there’s no accidents in life so you are where you’re meant to be. So I don’t live in regret. Life just unfolds how it should.”

Listen to the podcast episode above.

Stefani recently revealed that the No Doubt song "Ex-Girlfriend" makes her "almost throw up in my mouth" when she thinks about it. The song was written about Rossdale. No Doubt is gearing up for a reunion at Coachella next month.