Gwen Stefani Dishes On 'Amazing' No Doubt Coachella Reunion

No Doubt treated fans to a pleasant surprise when they were announced as one of the performers for this year's Coachella festival. After going their separate ways in 2015, frontwoman Gwen Stefani is getting ready to reunite with her bandmates Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont, and Adrian Young. In a recent interview with People, the singer opened up about how the unexpected reunion came to be.

“It just happened so fast, and that’s my favorite kind of thing to happen. We haven’t really figured out the next steps of how we’re going to do this, but we’re just all so excited,” Stefani said. "And I think really just watching the internet blow up [with] how excited that the fans are? It’s inspiring us.”

No Doubt's last album, Push and Shove, arrived in 2012 and the group performed a few shows in 2015 before going on what seemed to be an indefinite hiatus. Stefani said the fans' reactions to the surprise reunion has her "completely overwhelmed." She added, “I definitely have that little thing in your stomach where you're like, ‘Oh my gosh! What?’"

As to what fans can expect from their Coachella set in April, Stefani promised, "It's going to be amazing... It's just going to be cool. It's just going to be: get up there and do what we always do, which is play our music and try to connect and be so grateful that we got this amazing career that we never expected to have."

