Gwen Stefani Reveals What No Doubt Single Makes Her 'Almost Throw Up'

Looking back at the past doesn't always conjure up fond memories, and during a recent interview Gwen Stefani admitted that she "can't listen to a lot of the songs" she wrote with No Doubt “because they speak so clearly” to her now.

“And it’s like you have regret and mistakes you’ve made. Most of the songs are about that,” she explained. “If I do [2000 single] ‘Ex-Girlfriend’ even when I say it, I almost throw up in my mouth because… it’s just like, ‘Oh my God.’ It just brings you right back.”

The song is featured on No Doubt's fourth album Return to Saturn and was written about Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, who Stefani was married to from 2002-2015.

When No Doubt reunites in April for Coachella, Stefani will be singing those songs. But in a live setting, the experience is different.

“There are lots of times when you’d be on tour doing the repetitive songs, but it’s not the songs. You’re not in the songs. You’re there with these new people every night and they’re receiving the songs," she divulged. "So that’s where you get the energy and you relive that moment with them.”



Although the reunion news is exciting for fans, it's looking unlikely that No Doubt are planning a full-fledged tour.

No Doubt isn't the only '90s band to reunite at Coachella. Sublime is also getting back together, with late frontman Bradley Nowell's son Jakob on vocals. Coachella is set to go down April 12-14 and April 19-21 at Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA. See the full lineup here.