Georgia Eatery Named Among America's Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall Pizza Joints'

The pizza served at a restaurant in Georgia is so good that it is receiving praise for being among the best in the country. Cheapism compiled a list of the best "hole-in-the-wall pizza joints" around the U.S., and while many of the eateries can be found in pizza havens like New York City, one spot in Georgia also got a shoutout.

According to the site, Huc-A-Poos Bites and Booze in Tybee Island is one of the best places in the entire country to grab a slice of incredibly tasty pizza. Try the spicy Hot Tamale with jalapeño peppers and hot sauce, the meat-lovers' Carnivore, Greek-inspired Oddessy, or if you're feeling adventurous, order the Shep Surprise and they'll serve you "whatever we want," according to the restaurant's website.

Huc-A-Poos Bites and Booze is located at 1213 US-80.

Here's what the site had to say:

"An open-air bar with a chill beach vibe, Huc-A-Poos is loved by locals and tourists alike. Unless you count the old license plates, beer signs and other bric-a-brac that covers every wall and surface in the place, it's pretty bare bones. But the vibe is relaxed, and the pizzas are huge 18-inch pies with toppings like feta cheese, black olives, and spinach."

Check out the full list of America's best "hole-in-the-wall pizza joints" at Cheapism. You can also check out our previous coverage of the "most perfect pizza" in the state to see learn about more tasty pizza in Georgia.