High-Elevation Spot Named Colorado's Most Charming Town

If you ever need a break from busy tourist spots, small towns are a great alternative. Fewer crowds and friendly locals mean more time to truly enjoy the culture and activities available. Many small communities offer easy access to nature getaways and beautiful scenery while sporting amazing restaurants, boutiques, iconic streets, and other fascinating draws. No matter the amenities, the cozy vibes and endless possibilities are enough to keep people coming back.

AFAR recently released a list of every state's most charming towns, from well-known spots to places off the beaten path. Writers declared Leadville, known as the highest city in North America, the best town to visit in Colorado. Here's why it was selected:

"Situated between Colorado’s Mount Elbert and the appropriately named Mount Massive, Leadville defines mountain-town culture. Miles of hiking, biking, and groomed cross-country trails keep people moving despite the 10,000-foot altitude—which makes it one of the highest incorporated cities in North America. (For those who prefer an assist on the uphill, Ski Cooper offers day passes for around $95.) With the most museums per capita in the state, including the House with the Eye Museum and the National Mining Hall of Fame, the town takes pride in its history, long drawing wealth-seekers, adventure-hounds, and gunslingers—such as Doc Holliday, Unsinkable Molly Brown, and 'Baby Doe' Tabor. The names of future millionaires and scandalmongers also show up on the buildings of historic downtown and in the monikers of rooms at 19th-century hotel Freight."