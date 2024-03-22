Kendrick Lamar Disses At Drake & J. Cole On Surprise Collaboration
By Tony M. Centeno
March 22, 2024
Kendrick Lamar left fans stunned after he fired shots at Drake and J. Cole on Future and Metro Boomin's new joint album.
On Friday, March 22, Pluto and Young Metro sent shockwaves throughout the world when they dropped their first joint album WE DON'T TRUST YOU via Epic Records/Republic Records. Six songs into the collaborative effort, Lamar makes a surprise appearance on "Like That" — a song the duo previously teased earlier this month that samples Rodney-O & Joe Cooley's 1988 hit "Everlasting Bass." In his verse, Kdot goes scorched earth on Drizzy and Cole in an effort to dominate the discourse about "the big three."
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE
"F**k sneak dissin', first person shooter, I hope they came with three switches," Kendrick raps. "I crash out, like, 'F**k rap,' diss Melle Mel if I had to/Got 2TEEZ with me, I'm snatchin' chains and burnin' tattoos, it's up."
Kendrick Lamar's fiery bars are a direct response to J. Cole's mention of him on Drake's "First Person Shooter" from the Toronto native's recent album For All The Dogs. He didn't just fire one shot though. Kdot locks in on the "Big As The What?" duo and empties the clip on their iconic track record. He even invokes the late Prince and Michael Jackson's publicized feud.
"Think I won't drop the location? I still got PTSD," he continues. "Muthaf**k the big three, n***a, it's just big me/N***a, bum, what? I'm really like that/And your best work is a light pack, N***a, Prince outlived Mike Jack'/N***a, bum, 'fore all your dogs gettin' buried/That's a K with all these nines, he gon' see Pet Sematary."
Listen to Future and Metro Boomin's WE DON'T TRUST YOU album below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE