Kendrick Lamar Disses At Drake & J. Cole On Surprise Collaboration

"F**k sneak dissin', first person shooter, I hope they came with three switches," Kendrick raps. "I crash out, like, 'F**k rap,' diss Melle Mel if I had to/Got 2TEEZ with me, I'm snatchin' chains and burnin' tattoos, it's up."



Kendrick Lamar's fiery bars are a direct response to J. Cole's mention of him on Drake's "First Person Shooter" from the Toronto native's recent album For All The Dogs. He didn't just fire one shot though. Kdot locks in on the "Big As The What?" duo and empties the clip on their iconic track record. He even invokes the late Prince and Michael Jackson's publicized feud.



"Think I won't drop the location? I still got PTSD," he continues. "Muthaf**k the big three, n***a, it's just big me/N***a, bum, what? I'm really like that/And your best work is a light pack, N***a, Prince outlived Mike Jack'/N***a, bum, 'fore all your dogs gettin' buried/That's a K with all these nines, he gon' see Pet Sematary."



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

