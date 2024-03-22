Kim Kardashian Honers 'Auntie Karen' After Her Sudden Death
By Sarah Tate
March 22, 2024
Kim Kardashian is honoring the passing of her "auntie Karen" after her recent sudden death.
Karen Houghton, the younger sister of Kardashian's mother Kris Jenner, passed away at the age of 65, with the momager sharing the announcement in an emotional post earlier this week. On Thursday (March 21), Kardashian shared some throwback photos on Instagram of her aunt over the years, including a few of Houghton with the SKIMS founder and her sisters Kourtney and Khloe when they were kids.
One sweet pic features a young Kardashian standing next to her aunt and holding her hand in front of a Christmas tree, the pair looking nearly matching in black and red outfits.
"I love you so much auntie Karen," she captioned the pics, alongside a couple of dove emojis.
Jenner, 68, announced her sister's "unexpected" passing on Tuesday (March 19), saying her "heart aches" for her mom MJ and niece Natalie Zettel, Houghton's daughter, and penning a beautiful tribute to her younger sister.
"Karen was beautiful inside and out. She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny. She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter," she wrote. "She holds such a huge part of my heart and I cherish every single memory we have together. Karen's passing is a reminder that life is so short and precious and tomorrow is never promised. We must tell those we cherish how much we love them. I love you my beautiful sister."