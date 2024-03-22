Kim Kardashian Honers 'Auntie Karen' After Her Sudden Death

Kim Kardashian is honoring the passing of her "auntie Karen" after her recent sudden death.

Karen Houghton, the younger sister of Kardashian's mother Kris Jenner, passed away at the age of 65, with the momager sharing the announcement in an emotional post earlier this week. On Thursday (March 21), Kardashian shared some throwback photos on Instagram of her aunt over the years, including a few of Houghton with the SKIMS founder and her sisters Kourtney and Khloe when they were kids.

One sweet pic features a young Kardashian standing next to her aunt and holding her hand in front of a Christmas tree, the pair looking nearly matching in black and red outfits.

"I love you so much auntie Karen," she captioned the pics, alongside a couple of dove emojis.