Lenny Kravitz Details What It's Like To Be 'Human' In Catchy New Track

Lenny Kravitz just released his latest powerful single, "Human," kicking off the excitement with an exclusive world premiere on iHeartRadio on Friday, March 22nd.

Kravitz continues to build anticipation for his forthcoming album, Blue Electric Light, to feature previously released track, "TK421" and newly-released "Human!" The project stands out as the soulful rock star's 12th studio album and is a reflection of his relentless passion and creative genius.

Amid crafting what promises to be a "timeless, explosive, romantic, and inspiring" record (per a press release), Kravitz has also spent the year making special appearances at a variety of award shows including the Critic’s Choice Awards, and the People’s Choice Awards where he accepted the prestigious Music Icon Award! In February, the "Fly Away" hitmaker received the Recording Academy Global Impact Award Presented by the Black Music Collective Recording Academy Honors alongside fellow GRAMMY-winning artist Mariah Carey.