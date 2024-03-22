Lenny Kravitz Details What It's Like To Be 'Human' In Catchy New Track
By Logan DeLoye
Lenny Kravitz just released his latest powerful single, "Human," kicking off the excitement with an exclusive world premiere on iHeartRadio on Friday, March 22nd.
Kravitz continues to build anticipation for his forthcoming album, Blue Electric Light, to feature previously released track, "TK421" and newly-released "Human!" The project stands out as the soulful rock star's 12th studio album and is a reflection of his relentless passion and creative genius.
Amid crafting what promises to be a "timeless, explosive, romantic, and inspiring" record (per a press release), Kravitz has also spent the year making special appearances at a variety of award shows including the Critic’s Choice Awards, and the People’s Choice Awards where he accepted the prestigious Music Icon Award! In February, the "Fly Away" hitmaker received the Recording Academy Global Impact Award Presented by the Black Music Collective Recording Academy Honors alongside fellow GRAMMY-winning artist Mariah Carey.
Just this month, Kravitz was granted a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame and made a special guest experience on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon (on Wednesday March 20th) to give fans a sneak peek of the wonder that is "Human."
The dynamic, masterful single perfectly captures the music and fashion icon's unique ability to seamlessly blend soul, rock, and funk together to deliver an awe-inspiring, transformative message to listeners. The lyrics exude the positivity of living out one's truth as a requirement of what it means to be human while the perfectly-matched, upbeat, retro-sounding melody is sure to dispel any rainy day blues.
Fans can look forward to the release of Blue Electric Light on May 24th, with a summer European tour and fall North American tour to follow! Listen to "Human" on repeat on iHeartRadio now!