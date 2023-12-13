Lenny Kravitz Receives Golden Globe Nomination For 'Road To Freedom'
By Logan DeLoye
December 14, 2023
After releasing a new single, announcing an album, penning the theme music for Netflix's Rustin, and being nominated for a Golden Globe, you could say 2023 was an extremely inspired and impactful year for Lenny Kravitz. The icon was recently recognized by The Golden Globes for his latest single, "Road To Freedom," driving the message of Rustin, a Netflix original film highlighting the life of 1963 March on Washington coordinator Bayard Rustin: "one of the greatest activists and organizers the world has ever known."
During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Kravitz explained what propelled him to write the barrier-breaking track for the film.
"I got a call from one of the producers, Bruce Cohen, who was saying that they would like me to write a theme for the film. I was in Paris at the time, at home, and so they sent me the film, and I watched it. I fell in love with the film. I knew that it was something I needed to do immediately because I did not know that much about Bayard Rustin. I thought that was absolutely shameful. I grew up in a family that was involved in the civil rights movement—my mother was involved, and I grew up around all these people in the late '60s. I was a small child, yes, but I don’t remember hearing about Bayard Rustin."
The emotional impact that the movie had on Kravitz shone through the lyrics of "Road To Freedom." He expressed that he was grateful to facilitate a story that deserved to be celebrated in hopes that others would be able to draw inspiration from the film in a similar manner.
"The other thing I like is that the longer we live, the more truth comes out about things—about what really transpired. There are many stories to be told about people that did not get recognized for beautiful things that they’ve done, based on their not being accepted. So the longer we live, I hope that more of these stories continue to come out about people that we don’t know about, that we should know about, that helped to shape our world. It’s nice to break down barriers."
Upon releasing Rustin, Netflix shared a behind the scenes look into the making of the single that illustrates Kravitz's brilliant lyricism paired with Trombone Shorty's unmatched musical talent in full force. Kravitz recently performed "Road To Freedom" on Jimmy Kimmel Live, delivering a truly chilling performance to an audience in awe of his lyrical and musical genius.
On Monday (December 10), The Golden Globes released their list of nominees for the Best Original Song, Motion Picture category, naming Kravitz's "Road To Freedom" among the best theme music in the world. The Golden Globes will take place on January 7, 2024, just a few months before the highly-anticipated release of Kravitz upcoming album, Blue Electric Light, set to be released on March 15, 2024.