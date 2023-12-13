Lenny Kravitz Receives Golden Globe Nomination For 'Road To Freedom'

After releasing a new single, announcing an album, penning the theme music for Netflix's Rustin, and being nominated for a Golden Globe, you could say 2023 was an extremely inspired and impactful year for Lenny Kravitz. The icon was recently recognized by The Golden Globes for his latest single, "Road To Freedom," driving the message of Rustin, a Netflix original film highlighting the life of 1963 March on Washington coordinator Bayard Rustin: "one of the greatest activists and organizers the world has ever known."

During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Kravitz explained what propelled him to write the barrier-breaking track for the film.

"I got a call from one of the producers, Bruce Cohen, who was saying that they would like me to write a theme for the film. I was in Paris at the time, at home, and so they sent me the film, and I watched it. I fell in love with the film. I knew that it was something I needed to do immediately because I did not know that much about Bayard Rustin. I thought that was absolutely shameful. I grew up in a family that was involved in the civil rights movement—my mother was involved, and I grew up around all these people in the late '60s. I was a small child, yes, but I don’t remember hearing about Bayard Rustin."