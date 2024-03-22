Nebraska City Named 'Least Moved Out Of City' In The State

Are you planning to move this year?

According to NASDAQ, the average American will move five to six times between the ages of 18 and 45, and a few more times after that! While the country is full of stunning landscapes and vibrant cities, there are a few that are more popular to inhabit than others. Move Buddha compiled a list of the top places people are moving to in each state, highlighting each "COVID-era Zoomtown" in all its glory.

According to data sourced by MoveBuddah, everyone wants to move to Omaha in 2024.

Here's what MoveBuddah had to say about compiling the facts to relay the top places that people are moving to across the country:

"Using search data from the moveBuddha Moving Cost Calculator we can find out where people are planning to move in 2024. We gathered searches made from July 2023 to March 2024 with a “planned move date” at any point in 2024. Not all will finalize their moves. We won’t know for sure where today’s movers are going until 2024’s census data becomes available in the spring of 2025, but their interest can tell us a lot about their dreams and plans for the coming year before they even move."

