No-Frills Restaurant Serves The 'Best Meal' In Washington

Many Americans are introduced to incredible restaurants through the television screen. Iconic shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives and Man v. Food allow these small-town eateries and local staples to show the country what makes their food worth the time and money. Some of these eateries explode in popularity following the airing of their episode.

Some foodie sites are revisiting these establishments and what makes them appealing years later. Mashed published a list of the best meal every state has to offer. They curated their selection from Food Network's The Best Thing I Ever Ate.

According to the website, Washington State's most delicious meal is served at Serious Pie! Writers described why this meal is catching people's attention:

"For many pizza is a serious passion, so what better place to find some seriously good eats than Serious Pie of Seattle? The pizza aficionado site Pizza Today praises the Washingtonian pie place as where every chef who wants to make the most perfect pizza trains. As the pizza site outlines, the restaurant believes that a great pizza starts at the base with a good crust. Everything else should build on this solid structure. It only takes one bite of this pie to know that the restaurant's philosophy checks out. 'The Best Thing I Ever Ate' selected an extremely indulgent item from the adventurous restaurant's menu, naming the chanterelle truffle cheese pizza as the cream of the crop."