North Carolina Destination Named The 'Most Underrated City' In The State

Each state has its own tourist-heavy towns that see the most visitors, from big metro areas like New York City and Los Angeles, party destinations like Nashville and New Orleans or busy cities like Chicago and Orlando. However, some of the coolest attractions and memorable experiences can be found outside of these popular spots in cities that are less explored.

Love Exploring compiled a list of the "most underrated" city in each state, the "lesser-known" destinations that are worth visiting just as much as their more popular counterparts. According to the site, the most underrated city in all of North Carolina is Asheville, the beautiful and vibrant town nestled among the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Here's what the site had to say:

"The North Carolina city of Asheville is great for a city break: there's a lively arts scene filled with galleries, studios, and museums, significant architecture such as the Basilica of Saint Lawrence, and a thriving culinary and craft beer offering. But it's not all about urban life, especially when you consider its setting amid the impressive scenery of the Blue Ridge Mountains. With over 800,000 acres of wilderness, mountain ecosystems, and waterfalls, escaping for an outdoor adventure is almost compulsory here."

Check out the full list of each state's most underrate city at loveexploring.com.