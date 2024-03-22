Pearl Jam Pick Up The Pace On Punk-Inspired New Single 'Running'

Pearl Jam's gearing up to released their latest album Dark Matter in less than a month, and on Friday (March 22), the band got fans excited by sharing another single off the project. "Running" is a fast-paced, punk-inspired track that clock in at just two minutes and 19 seconds and is led by bassist Jeff Ament.

“Jeff had the main parts for that one, and we worked it over as a band,” guitarist Stone Gossard told SPIN in a recent interview. “I love the bridge. I don’t know what the h*** those chords are that [guitarist] Mike [McCready]’s playing, but it sounds original. It’s one of the last ones we recorded at Shangri-La, and it was fun to come up with one more uptempo song. Ed’s vocal dexterity here and on a few other spots on the album is just stunning.”

The song is the album's second single, following the title track. Dark Matter is slated for an April 19 release and head out on a global tour shortly after. Listen to "Running" and see a full list of tour dates below.