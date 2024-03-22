Pearl Jam Pick Up The Pace On Punk-Inspired New Single 'Running'
By Katrina Nattress
March 22, 2024
Pearl Jam's gearing up to released their latest album Dark Matter in less than a month, and on Friday (March 22), the band got fans excited by sharing another single off the project. "Running" is a fast-paced, punk-inspired track that clock in at just two minutes and 19 seconds and is led by bassist Jeff Ament.
“Jeff had the main parts for that one, and we worked it over as a band,” guitarist Stone Gossard told SPIN in a recent interview. “I love the bridge. I don’t know what the h*** those chords are that [guitarist] Mike [McCready]’s playing, but it sounds original. It’s one of the last ones we recorded at Shangri-La, and it was fun to come up with one more uptempo song. Ed’s vocal dexterity here and on a few other spots on the album is just stunning.”
The song is the album's second single, following the title track. Dark Matter is slated for an April 19 release and head out on a global tour shortly after. Listen to "Running" and see a full list of tour dates below.
Pearl Jam 2024 Tour Dates
May 4 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
May 6 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
May 10 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
May 13 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
May 16 - Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
May 18 - Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
May 21 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
May 22 - Los Angeles, CA, @ Kia Forum
May 25 - Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Festival
May 28 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
May 30 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
June 25 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Co-Op Live
June 29 - London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
July 2 - Berlin, Germany @ Waldbühne
July 3, 2024 - Berlin, Germany @ Waldbühne
July 6 - Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi
July 8 - Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi
July 11 - Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival
July 13 - Passeio Maritimo de Alges, Portugal @ Nos Alive Festival
Aug. 22 - Missoula, MT @ Washington-Grizzly Stadium
Aug. 26 - Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 29 - Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
Aug. 31 - Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
Sept. 3 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Sept. 4 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Sept. 7 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 9 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 12 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
Sept. 15 - Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
Sept. 17 - Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
Nov. 8 - Auckland, New Zealand @ Go Media Stadium
Nov. 13 - Gold Coast, Australia @ Heritage Bank Stadium
Nov. 16 - Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium
Nov. 21 - Sydney, Australia @ Giants Stadium