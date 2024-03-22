Pearl Jam Pick Up The Pace On Punk-Inspired New Single 'Running'

By Katrina Nattress

March 22, 2024

Photo: Danny Clinch

Pearl Jam's gearing up to released their latest album Dark Matter in less than a month, and on Friday (March 22), the band got fans excited by sharing another single off the project. "Running" is a fast-paced, punk-inspired track that clock in at just two minutes and 19 seconds and is led by bassist Jeff Ament.

“Jeff had the main parts for that one, and we worked it over as a band,” guitarist Stone Gossard told SPIN in a recent interview. “I love the bridge. I don’t know what the h*** those chords are that [guitarist] Mike [McCready]’s playing, but it sounds original. It’s one of the last ones we recorded at Shangri-La, and it was fun to come up with one more uptempo song. Ed’s vocal dexterity here and on a few other spots on the album is just stunning.”

The song is the album's second single, following the title track. Dark Matter is slated for an April 19 release and head out on a global tour shortly after. Listen to "Running" and see a full list of tour dates below.

Pearl Jam 2024 Tour Dates

May 4 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

May 6 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

May 10 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

May 13 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

May 16 - Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

May 18 - Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

May 21 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

May 22 - Los Angeles, CA, @ Kia Forum

May 25 - Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Festival

May 28 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

May 30 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

June 25 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Co-Op Live

June 29 - London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

July 2 - Berlin, Germany @ Waldbühne

July 3, 2024 - Berlin, Germany @ Waldbühne

July 6 - Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

July 8 - Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

July 11 - Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival

July 13 - Passeio Maritimo de Alges, Portugal @ Nos Alive Festival

Aug. 22 - Missoula, MT @ Washington-Grizzly Stadium

Aug. 26 - Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 29 - Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

Aug. 31 - Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

Sept. 3 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 4 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 7 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 9 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 12 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

Sept. 15 - Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

Sept. 17 - Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

Nov. 8 - Auckland, New Zealand @ Go Media Stadium

Nov. 13 - Gold Coast, Australia @ Heritage Bank Stadium

Nov. 16 - Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium

Nov. 21 - Sydney, Australia @ Giants Stadium

Pearl Jam
