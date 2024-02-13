Pearl Jam Release Powerful New Single, Announce Album Release Date & Tour

Pearl Jam just dropped the title track off their forthcoming album, "Dark Matter," building anticipation for exciting musical endeavors slated for this Spring.

The band took to social media to share a clip of the single, accompanied by a video of them jamming out amid bright, electric swarms of light. "Dark Matter" sets the tone for the highly-anticipated record with hard-hitting bass, out-of-this-world vocals, and drum solos powerful enough to seize the beat and listeners' senses all in one motion.

Per Billboard, the project stands out at the artists' twelfth studio LP and their first album release since 2020's Gigaton. The Rock & Roll Hall Of Famers gave fans an exclusive sneak peek of "Dark Matter" during a listening party in West Hollywood in January. As part of the performance, bassist Jeff Ament told the crowd that he, lead guitarist Mike McCready, and frontman Eddie Vedder had been sitting on the album for at least a year, working relentlessly to perfect it. Vedder spoke highly of the forthcoming record confessing that he thinks that it's Pearl Jam's "best work" yet!

“You all get together as a group as we’ve been doing for 30-plus years and you say, ‘Let’s try it again.' No hyperbole, I think this is our best work.”